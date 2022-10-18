Manamela: I almost lost my job for questioning halt of Life Esidimeni contract

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of mental health in Gauteng Makgabo Manamela said on Tuesday she was told her job at the department would be on the line if she objected to the termination of the Life Esidimeni contract.

Manamela said the threats were made by former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu several meetings.

The revelations were made during day two of her testimony at the Life Esidimeni Inquest.

The inquest will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the 2016 tragedy that left more than 140 mental health patients dead.

Manamela said the working environment at the department in the build up to the Life Esidimeni tragedy was hostile.

Manamela said she received instructions from top officials in the department to look at state facilities and NGOs to accommodate more than 1,400 mental health patients who would be moved from four Life Esidimeni facilities.

Manamela said she raised some concerns about the transfer project, including a lack of bed capacity at state hospitals.

There were also concerns about the limited timeframe in which to see the plan through.

Manamela said her concerns were met with threats Mahlangu.

Mahlangu is yet to take the stand before the inquest sitting at the Pretoria High Court.