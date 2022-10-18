Life Esidimeni Inquest adjourned again following objections to evidence filed

Former head of mental health in Gauteng Makgabo Manamela returned to the witness stand for day two.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings at the Life Esidimeni Inquest hit a snag on Tuesday, following objections from some of the lawyers on the evidence submitted.

Manamela answered questions about her role in the 2016 tragedy that left 144 patients dead.

Proceedings were adjourned for a second time on Tuesday morning after Manamela gave testimony from notes that had not been submitted as evidence.

Judge Jowie Teffo, who is presiding over the matter, called on Manamela's lawyers to get their house in order.

“We are now going to take another adjournment based on the concerns that we raised this morning and further, to allow you and your legal team to look at the document so that when we proceed, we can get clarity as to the correctness of those documents and where you sourced the document,” Teffo said.