Leaders at some KZN IFP-run municipalities face corruption allegations

DURBAN - Some Inkatha Freedom Party-run municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal have come under fire due to corruption allegations levelled against the party's officials.

On Friday, community members in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, marched to the AbaQulusi Local Municipality demanding the removal of mayor, Mncedisi Maphisa.

This comes as he faces corruption allegations.

Maphisa is accused of the attempted murder of his former protector as well as alleged wasteful transport expenditure amounting to almost R1 million.

But during an interview with Eyewitness News, Maphisa denied the allegations and claimed it was a mear campaign.

“The accusation or the allegations they are making – they are saying I’ve spent R 900,000 on my car for fuel… They are not including the issue of rental though. Even on the issue of rental for the whole period – it can’t be R 900,000 on my car alone,” he said.

When responding to the matter involving a bodyguard who was said to have opened a case against him, he said: “I will suggest that since the matter is now in the hands of the South African Police Service – we leave it in their hands. When the matter is finalised a report will be issued and as the municipality our pronunciation on that one.”

Amid the allegations, the speaker of the same council, Micheal Khumalo, publicly made threats to fire a person from the council who's affiliated with the African National Congress.

He spoke out publicly during late IFP councillor Phaphama Mbatha’s funeral, promising to hire a person from the Mbatha family.

“I told the municipal manager that the Mbatha family will have to give us one child that we can hire at the municipality. If there is no vacancy, we will then fire an ANC person," he said at the time.

However, the IFP in the province responded to Khumalo’s statement and said it would deal with his behaviour.

“As the leadership of the IFP, we share the concerns that have been raised and we view these allegations in a very serious light. It is against this background that we have therefore instituted a process that might result in the possible precautionary suspension of councillor Khumalo, pending the finalisation of an internal enquiry,” said party provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli.

Meanwhile, the municipal manager of AbaQulusi Local Municipality, Zwelihle Dlamini, is accused of having bogus qualifications.

He denied the allegations during a march that was staged outside the municipal offices on Friday and said he would present his qualification soon.

In another part of the province, Msinga Local Municipality Mayor Mletheni Douglas Ndlovu appeared in court on firearm-related charges.

National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed he was granted bail of R 10,000.

“Ndlovu is charged with failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to a person not permitted to be in possession of such,” she said.