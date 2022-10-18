Labour analyst: Satawu will have to accept Transnet's 6% wage hike offer

Workers affiliated with Satawu have not returned to work while their union leaders are still holding out for an above inflation wage hike.

JOHANNESBURG - As the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) vows to stand firm on its wage demands to Transnet, labour analyst Terry Bell told Eyewitness News on Tuesday it was only a matter of time before the minority union accepted the parastatal's 6% increase offer.

Bell said in decisions made at a bargaining council level, agreements accepted by majority unions usually applied to everyone.

He added that the 6% wage increase, which was lower than the inflation rate, meant that workers at Transnet would be getting a wage cut.

“Because the official inflation rate, which is much lower than the one that applies to most low-paid workers, is 7.6%. But that is something the unions will have to sort out for themselves,” he said.

