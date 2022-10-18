KZN government to officially visit King Misuzulu

The executive will officially present itself to the king and receive guidance from him as monarch on Tuesday.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government was expected to pay an official visit to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Tuesday.

Before visiting the royal palace, members of the provincial government will first start with a transport day programme promoting safety on the roads.

It is a norm in the province that when a new government has been ushered in, it meets the monarch in his capacity as the province's most senior traditional leader.

In August, a new premier took office and reshuffled the cabinet.

And on Tuesday morning, after leading the provincial transport day programme in Ulundi, members of the new cabinet will officially present themselves to the King.



The meeting was expected to take place exactly a week before the King’s official coronation event at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where he will get his certificate of recognition from the president.