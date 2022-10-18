KZN cop accused of killing 2 women set to apply for bail

The suspect made his first appearance at the Pinetown Magistrate Court, west of Durban, on Monday.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal policeman accused of killing two women is set to apply for bail next week.

He faces two murder charges.

It is alleged that constable Mlungisi Sikhakhane had a romantic relationship with both of his alleged victims.

The women's bodies were found in his yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Eleven cartridges were found at the scene, and were allegedly fired from his service pistol.

During the 23-year-old's brief court appearance on Monday, a group of social workers held a picket, demanding that he be denied bail.

The provincial social development department in the province has called for the harshest punishment possible if he is found guilty.