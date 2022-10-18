Joburg Water sets aside R350m to improve water supply capacity

It said projects aimed at addressing water supply issues in the city were expected to commence next year with completion projected for 2025.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said on Tuesday about R350 million was set aside to improve its water supply capacity.

It said projects aimed at addressing water supply issues in the city were expected to commence next year with completion projected for 2025.

In the meantime, Joburg Water called on residents to use water sparingly amid outages in some parts of the city.

Joburg Water is in the spotlight because some residents have reported water outages that have lasted as long as three weeks.

The entity said power failures and a recent heatwave in Gauteng were the cause of the failure to supply water in high-lying areas of the city in recent weeks.

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Joburg Water CEO Ntshavheni Mukwevho said that they have made progress in repairing pump stations and reservoirs that were affected.

“From yesterday [Monday], we have seen improvement already. We expect that very soon, even by next week, that people in high-lying areas start getting water with decent pressure.”

He said they were planning to start building new reservoirs as early as January next year in a bid to address the city’s water supply crisis.