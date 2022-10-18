Jam-packed schedule ahead as CSA launches 2022/23 cricket season

The upcoming summer could prove to be the most important for cricket in SA in recent memory, with more than 300 domestic and international matches to be played on these shores in the next six months, including the SA20 and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has officially launched the 2022/23 season with the beginning of Division One CSA T20 Challenge in Potchefstroom.

The upcoming summer could prove to be the most important for cricket in the country in recent memory. More than 300 domestic and international matches will be played on these shores in the next six months, including the SA20, the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in January and February 2023.

While the SA20 will be welcomed addition, there is heightened anticipation around the event as its success or failure will have a lasting implication for CSA.

Both the men’s and women’s national teams have a long season to look forward to as well. The men’s team will welcome England, West Indies, and the Netherlands whilst the Momentum Proteas will take on India and the West Indies in a T20 International Tri-series at home in preparation for the home T20 World Cup.

This season, CSA has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against gender-based violence. The #ENDGBV campaign aims to raise awareness throughout the 2022/23 domestic season with the focus being on ending violence against women and children in the country.

“We encourage all South Africans to fill up stadiums and support our teams. And in the same voice, call up on all of them to take a stand against gender-based violence,” said CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe.

In the continued education drive, CSA has partnered with People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA).

“It is really sad that in 2022, the situation has worsened, and violence is becoming the legacy of our country,” said POWA Legal Manager, Naledi Kuali.

“It is no longer the responsibility of one organisation to fight the scourge. We can no longer look away, hoping someone does something about it. It is an honour that an institution such as CSA is taking a stand to say, ‘not in my space’. This is a call to everyone in cricket to say, ‘not in my name,’” Kuali added

All 31 senior men and women’s teams in domestic cricket will sport the #EndGBV hashtag on their playing strips and will continue to raise awareness of this social issue throughout the summer.