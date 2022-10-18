Intra-party conflict emerges ahead of ANC leader Ramaphosa's visit to KZN

In WhatsApp exchanges between the organisers, which Eyewitness News has seen, concerns were raised over the apparent lack of clarity as to what role the ANC KZN provincial executive committee will play during Ramaphosa’s visit.

JOHANNESBURG - Fresh tensions have emerged over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pending visit to African National Congress (ANC) structures in KwaZulu-Natal this coming weekend.

Ramaphosa is due to visit the province as part of the ANC’s Letsema programme.

In WhatsApp exchanges between the organisers, which Eyewitness News has seen, concerns were raised over the apparent lack of clarity as to what role the ANC KZN provincial executive committee will play during Ramaphosa’s visit.

KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo is also accused of “choosing to shoot down the Letsema”, with ANC elections team manager staffer, Saki Mokoena, suggesting that Mtolo was making a mountain out of a mole hill in his assessment that the planned event was not in line with the ANC’s programme to reconnect with its structures.

“The province will hold its Letsema in eThekwini region and Moses Mabhida region. You can continue with your own Letsema,” responded Mtolo.

He proceeds to inform the group that he’s already notified Ramaphosa of the areas the PEC wanted to target, adding that he would also write to acting secretary general Paul Mashatile to inform him of their intentions.

Ramaphosa was booed at his last engagement with the ANC provincial leadership in KZN. In July, he was also welcomed to the provincial conference by ANC members singing “wenzen’ uZuma?” (what has Zuma done?).

The ANC’s KZN leadership has made it known that they do not support Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency, as they opted to back Zweli Mkhize, who hails from the province, ahead of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference in December. Even in 2017, KZN led the opposition to Ramaphosa by backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who also hails from the province, as their ANC presidential candidate.

Eyewitness News understands that the national preparatory team had decided on areas such as Mtubatuba and the General Gizenga Mpanza region (KwaDukuza/Mandeni area) as possible stops for the ANC president to engage with party members in the ANC’s largest province.

There have also been grumblings that the Letsema programme, which was introduced in the 1990s and was resuscitated last year, only seems to serve Ramaphosa ahead of the elective conference.

Wide-spread criticism of the ANC programme has been that it often conflates the state and party lines, with the governing party using its access to government resources in government for party political activities.

Mtolo has refused to comment.