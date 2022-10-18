Independent panel probing Phala Phala impeachment claims to start on Wednesday

Parliament has announced that the three-member panel will have 30 days to investigate the complaints lodged by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

CAPE TOWN - The independent panel set to probe impeachment allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially start its work on Wednesday.

Parliament has announced that the three-member panel will have 30 days to investigate the complaints lodged by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The ATM says Ramaphosa is in breach of the Constitution, in relation to the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, the panel comprising Judge Thokozile Masipa and Advocate Mahlape Sello, will consider four charges levelled against President Ramaphosa.

The first that he has violated the Constitution by continuing with his farming business, after declaring in 2014 that his business interests would be managed by a blind trust.

The second charge relates to his failure to report the burglary on his Phala Phala farm at a police station, instead informing the head of his VIP protection unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, while they were on official business in Ethiopia.

The third and fourth charges relate to the president having misconducted himself, mixing his personal interests with his official position by allegedly directing Rhoode to investigate the crime and security on his Limpopo farm.

The panel has no investigative powers and will have to rely on the evidence placed before it in respect of these charges.

It will then have to recommend to Parliament whether or not a prima facie case exists for the president to face impeachment.