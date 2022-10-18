ID parade of man linked to 6 bodies fails to materialise

The accused briefly returned to the dock in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for what was supposed to be a bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding magistrate in the case against a 20-year-old linked to the discovery of six bodies on Tuesday slammed the State for not doing its work.

The application could not continue because his identity parade had not been conducted.

The man was arrested last week when six bodies believed to be those of sex workers were found at his father's panel beater premised in the Joburg CBD.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it only had evidence to charge him with one count of murder.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo seemed agitated when the defence told the court that the identity parade of the accused could not go ahead on Sunday because the police representative tasked with it was in church.

But things got worse when State advocate Tshepo Mahange kaMzizi brought an application for the accused to be moved from the Johannesburg prison to the police station without the required letter.

“You haven’t done your work, but you are telling me to order that. It means you have not done your groundwork yourself, [but] you had seven days before today,” Khumalo said to the State.

The accused, who cannot be named pending the parade, will return to court next week for a bail application.