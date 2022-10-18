GoodLuck and FlySafair join forces for Get Lucky Summer concert series

SA electronic music group, GoodLuck, has signed a partnership deal with FlySafair in support of the Get Lucky Summer concert series.

JOHANNESBURG - South African coastal towns are set for a much-needed boost during the December holiday period this year.

And, the South African electronic music group, GoodLuck, has just signed a partnership deal with FlySafair in support of the Get Lucky Summer concert series in Plettenberg Bay.

A key fixture in the local entertainment calendar, Get Lucky Summer was founded by the multi-award-winning band. It is celebrating its 8th year hosting some of South Africa's best artists.