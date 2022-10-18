Go

GoodLuck and FlySafair join forces for Get Lucky Summer concert series

SA electronic music group, GoodLuck, has signed a partnership deal with FlySafair in support of the Get Lucky Summer concert series.

GoodLuck and FlySafair join forces for Get Lucky Summer concert series. Picture credit: Twitter
18 October 2022 12:28

JOHANNESBURG - South African coastal towns are set for a much-needed boost during the December holiday period this year.

And, the South African electronic music group, GoodLuck, has just signed a partnership deal with FlySafair in support of the Get Lucky Summer concert series in Plettenberg Bay.

A key fixture in the local entertainment calendar, Get Lucky Summer was founded by the multi-award-winning band. It is celebrating its 8th year hosting some of South Africa's best artists.

The band's founder and producer, Ben Peters, said it was "awesome" to be part of the dynamic partnership and to see a successful local airline standing in solidarity with local entertainers.

“Ultimately this collaboration will have positive effects beyond just our pairing as the local economies of the town we perform in will benefit from the visitors we bring," said Peters.

Four of the concerts in the series will be taking place in Plett between 18 December and 8 January.

