Gauteng Premier: Police are being deployed to find Bokgabo Poo's body parts

Lesufi visited Bokgabo Poo's home in Wattville in Benoni on Monday following the discovery of her body.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said they will be deploying various police units to find the rest of Bokgabo Poo’s body parts.

Lesufi visited the child’s home in Wattville in Benoni on Monday.



The four-year-old was kidnapped from a park near her home last week Monday.

The very next day, parts of her mutilated body were found.

A 30-year-old man, Ntokozo Zikhali, was arrested last week and appeared in court on Monday.

He has been charged with rape, murder, and tampering with a corpse.

It also emerged in court that Zikhali was out on bail. He has a pending rape case against him.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko addressed the community of Wattville while visiting the family.

"The body of our little sister, we still have parts that are missing. We need to unleash all the law enforcement agencies," said Lesufi.

"This particular matter was cracked purely because of CCVTV in one particular area. This means we need CCTV everywhere in our communities, so we need to formulate those strategies. But you can't only have a CCTV you need policemen."