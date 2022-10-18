Former Thembelihle Municipality mayor to appear in court for fraud

Forty-five-year-old Brenda Mpamba stands accused of defrauding the municipality by submitting false travel claims.

CAPE TOWN - A former mayor of Hopetown's Thembelihle Municipality is set to make a second appearance before the local magistrate on Tuesday.

Forty-five-year-old Brenda Mpamba stands accused of defrauding the municipality by submitting false travel claims.

Provincial police spokesperson Tebogo Thebe said that their investigation was continuing.

"The former mayor is accused of defrauding the municipality by claiming two official trips that did not occur. The accused has allegedly unlawfully and with intent to defraud the employer of R15,750 in false travel claims."