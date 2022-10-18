Finance committee chair 'disappointed' with business sector over greylist report

The report, commissioned by Business Unity South Africa, predicts South Africa has an 85% chance of joining at least 23 countries on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list.

CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance says he’s disappointed in the business community for releasing a report last week that predicts South Africa is unlikely to stave off being greylisted.

Joe Maswanganyi said that this was akin to inviting the Financial Action Task Force to put South Africa on the dreaded list, that would mean increased costs for cross-border transactions.

Maswanganyi made the remarks in Parliament on Tuesday, where Treasury was responding to concerns raised about proposed legislation aimed at tightening controls to prevent money laundering, and terrorism financing.

The report, commissioned by Business Unity South Africa, predicts South Africa has an 85% chance of joining at least 23 countries on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list.

Maswanganyi has taken a dim view of the business community, saying they should rather have approached Parliament with solutions.

"If you publish such a report as business, it’s like scoring an own goal for the country. So you are telling the world, greylist us. So why shouldn’t they greylist you?"

But Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dion George said that he did not share Maswanganyi’s interpretation of the report.

"It was setting out the consequences of greylisting, it was not advocating for it. And I welcome that report, because what that report did was alert us to the possible consequences of greylisting."

George said that government had to face facts that there was a big chance that South Africa would be greylisted.