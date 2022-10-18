Failed ID parade delays case against man linked to 6 bodies found in Joburg

The man was arrested last week following the discovery of bodies of women believed to have been sex workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the 20-year-old man linked to the discovery of six women’s bodies in Johannesburg has been delayed after the State failed to ensure an identity parade.

The man appeared briefly in the city’s magistrates court on Tuesday for what was supposed to be a bail application.

But that could not proceed as the court heard how the identity parade had failed to happen.

State Advocate Tshepo Mahange ka Mzizi told the court that the accused, who cannot be named, refused to take part in an identity parade without his lawyer.

The matter against the man linked to the murder of six women is in the Johannesburg Magistrates court.



But the defence’s Khanyiswa Mkhange disputed this, saying that his client was initially scheduled to do the identity parade on Friday but that it was moved to Sunday.

"He was taken to the police station and because the person who was supposed to conduct the ID parade was not there, he was told that that person was in church."

The State has brought an application to have the 20-year-old moved from the Johannesburg prison to the police station where the parade will happen on Friday.

The matter has been postponed to next Tuesday.

But the magistrate appeared to be agitated, saying the State had not brought an application to move him from the prison to the Joburg Central Police Station.