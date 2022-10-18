EXPLAINER: Isolated thunderstoms and what to expect

Weather systems are weaker during this time of the year and there won’t be any large-scale or widespread thunderstorms.

John Perlman spoke to a forecaster at the South African Weather Service - Elizabeth Viljoen - who shed some light on isolated thunderstorms.

She said the country was in between seasons - (winter and summer) - which means isolated thunderstorms are widespread.

Viljoen explains Isolated thunderstorms and what to expect:

Expect small-scale thunderstorms that pop up all over the area – small little pockets of thunderstorms



Warm weather and hail can also be expected



Freezing levels are lower due to winter being so recent, therefore, water droplets solidify in lower parts of the atmosphere and when it’s heavy enough, it falls as hail



No accurate predictions of rainfall, however, the seasonal forecast is that there will be above-normal rainfall



