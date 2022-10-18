Go

EXPLAINER: Isolated thunderstoms and what to expect

Weather systems are weaker during this time of the year and there won’t be any large-scale or widespread thunderstorms.

FILE: Thunderstorms are predicted for cities in Gauteng, including Johannesburg, on 10 October 2019. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
18 October 2022 16:52

John Perlman spoke to a forecaster at the South African Weather Service - Elizabeth Viljoen - who shed some light on isolated thunderstorms.

She said the country was in between seasons - (winter and summer) - which means isolated thunderstorms are widespread.

Viljoen explains Isolated thunderstorms and what to expect:

  • Weather systems are weaker during this time of the year

  • There won’t be any large-scale or widespread thunderstorms

  • Expect small-scale thunderstorms that pop up all over the area – small little pockets of thunderstorms

  • Warm weather and hail can also be expected

  • Freezing levels are lower due to winter being so recent, therefore, water droplets solidify in lower parts of the atmosphere and when it’s heavy enough, it falls as hail

  • No accurate predictions of rainfall, however, the seasonal forecast is that there will be above-normal rainfall

This article first appeared on 702 : EXPLAINER: Isolated thunderstoms and what to expect

