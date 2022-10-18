Go

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice

Eskom said that this was due to further breakdowns.

Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay
Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay
18 October 2022 06:10

CAPE TOWN - Stage 4 power cuts have been implemented until further notice.

Eskom said that this was due to further breakdowns.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

The utility said that it would provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Stage 4 load shedding was implemented this morning at 5.30am due to the breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight. The load shedding will be implemented until further notice."

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA