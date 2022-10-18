Ekurhuleni ANC to deliberate on no-confidence motion against Mayor Campbell

Ekurhuleni ANC spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said that the regional executive committee would meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that it doesn't plan to defy an instruction from the party in Gauteng to withdraw its motion of no confidence against Mayor Tania Campbell, but first has to deliberate on what's best for its residents.

Last week, the ANC filed a motion of no confidence against the Ekurhuleni mayor, citing a series of service delivery failures for the move.

However, Eyewitness News has established that the party in Gauteng instructed its region not to pursue the motion yet.

The ANC is seeking to take back control of all metros in Gauteng, having won back the City of Johannesburg in September.

Mpya said the regional executive committee (REC) did not wish to undermine the provincial structure: “It can never, at any point, be caught defying a higher structure. We see that as guidance, but I think that there is a scheduled REC meeting primarily to deliberate on a way forward. It could be that the motion will be withdrawn, but the service delivery issues that our people are not accessing will not seize.”