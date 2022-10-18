Dyantyi: Mkhwebane must state her case to inquiry, soon

The chairperson of Parliament’s impeachment inquiry says there can be no further delays to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament’s impeachment inquiry says there can be no further delays to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry.

Richard Dyantyi said that it was time Mkhwebane stated her case, three months since the inquiry first began hearing witness testimony.

On Monday, Dyantyi said that he would not be recusing himself at Mkhwebane’s request, and that he believed he’d been firm but fair throughout the process.

With the issue of Dyantyi’s recusal out of the way, he said that it was time to get the business of the inquiry back on track.

"We need to move with speed, because delaying this process is not good to that office, first, but as well as the incumbent Public Protector, a sense of direction is needed."

Dyantyi said that he wanted the committee to conclude the testimony of the final two witnesses called by the committee before the end of the week.

"It is important that we allow the Public Protector very soon to state her case, but before we can do that, we must conclude the last witness."

Dyantyi said that the committee would await a response from evidence leader, Nazreen Bawa, to the call for her recusal from the United Democratic Movement (UDM), before setting a date for the inquiry to resume in the coming days.