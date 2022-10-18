Dream come true: CT sailors excited to take on Cape2Rio race

They're about to compete in a world stage in the Cape to Rio 2023 sailors race in January.

CAPE TOWN - A young crew of ArchAngel sailors from Cape Town townships are preparing to take on the race of a lifetime.

The six-member team say they can't wait to represent the country in such a big event.

Here's one of the crew members, Azile Arhosi, who hails from Khayelitsha.

"It's such an honour for a young black girl from the rural areas, from Khayelitsha in the township and all the way to where I am now, going to Rio. It's such an amazing journey and it's a dream come true actually."

Meanwhile, Sbusiso Sizathu from Masiphumelele in Fish Hoek said that he was grateful for the opportunity to live his long last dream.

"It's always been that one box we couldn't tick, because we were trying to find sponsors. It's been a big dream actually and then the guys that are on the team as well have been waiting and waiting. So now it's finally happening with Alexforbes being on board... big achievement."