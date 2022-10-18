Day Zero definitely not on the radar: Water Dept amid supply issues in JHB

The national government said it was assisting the city’s supply issues by increasing the allocation of water to bulk supplier Rand Water for a period of nine months.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation said on Tuesday the City of Johannesburg was still far from facing a day zero crisis - where the city would not have water.

Parts of Johannesburg have been without water in the past week due to water levels at Rand Water reservoirs running low.

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said a water war room's been established to coordinate responses between the different state entities.

“Day zero is definitely not anywhere on the radar. We have to make sure that the decisions taken are actually followed through,” Ratau said.