Legal expert: Zuma's delaying tactics need to be nipped in the bud

JOHANNESBURG - Legal experts say it’s time for the courts to step in and put a stop to former President Jacob Zuma’s legal chicanery.

Zuma’s corruption case came before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday for what was expected to be another postponement.

This on the back of Zuma on Friday having filed a new application for leave to appeal the dismissal of his special plea, with the Constitutional Court.

But the State wants the trial to proceed now and has asked the court not to delay it any further.

Judge Piet Koen is expected to rule on a way forward on Wednesday.

In the meantime, though, it also emerged on Monday that Zuma plans on bringing another application for Downer’s removal based on the fact that the former president is now privately prosecuting him and News24’s Karyn Maughan over claims that the State leaked the well-known journalist a confidential medical note.

Zuma’s new application for Downer’s removal sounds uncannily similar to the special plea he unsuccessfully raised last May challenging the State advocate’s title to prosecute on the grounds that he is, as the former president contends, biased against him.

Legal expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said that in reality, it’s just an attempt to rehash those arguments.

"Ultimately, you look at the core, the crux, of the application, it has exactly the same ultimate goal in mind, which is to get rid of Billy Downer."

He believes Zuma is abusing the court process “to play for time and have another bite of the cherry” and he says it’s about time the courts put a stop to it.

"Until some judge high up there makes such a ruling, I can almost guarantee that Zuma’s legal team will use all these small little technical differences to bring the same application every time under a different heading in order to play for time and waste the court’s time."

Advocate Paul Hoffman, meanwhile, says the problem could be solved with what he describes as some “muscular case management” and coordinated efforts between the High Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.