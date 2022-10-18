CoCT law enforcement ops in Philippi's Marikana sees 56 people arrested

The operation will now be taken to other Cape Town communities also affected by high crime levels.

CAPE TOWN - There have been a number of successes during anti-crime operations in Philippi East's Marikana area.

Dozens of law enforcement officials swooped on the community last week.

The operation will now be taken to other Cape Town communities also affected by high crime levels.

The City of Cape Town said that 56 people were arrested between Wednesday and Friday.

More than 4,000 fines were issued and over 70 public transport vehicles were impounded.

Among those arrested were 29 motorists with outstanding warrants to the value of more than R180,000.

Officials said that Marikana was one of the few areas so heavily affected by crime that the recent deployment of LEAP officers hardly dented criminal activity.

The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan is a joint venture between the city and provincial government, aiming to have more boots on the ground in crime hotspot areas.