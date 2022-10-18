Brevis and Muthusamy star on opening day of CSA T20 Challenge

The first match of the Division 1 competition saw the Titans secure a comfortable 34-run, bonus point victory against the Dolphins while the second game of the day saw the hosts, North West Dragons beat their closest rivals, the Lions, by 4 wickets.

JOHANNESBURG - The Titans and Dragons earned themselves crucial victories on the opening day of the CSA T20 Challenge in Potchefstroom.

The first match of the Division 1 competition saw the Titans secure a comfortable 34-run, bonus point victory against the Dolphins while the second game of the day saw the hosts, the North West Dragons, beat their closest rivals, the Lions, by four wickets.

Teenage batting prodigy Dewald Brevis opened the batting for the Titans and paved the way with a powerful knock of 57 to guide his team to 168/6. Brevis, who was named player of the match, smashed his way to a maiden domestic T20 half century, which included four maximums and two boundaries. Brevis’s knock was also supported by Donavon Ferreira (24) and Dayyaan Galiem, with an unbeaten 26 off 13.

Dolphins opener, Grant Roelofsen, ensured the Durban-based side got off to a good start with 51/1 at the end of powerplay. His knock of 68 from 42 ended when he was caught by Sibonelo Makhanya off Galiem in the 14th over. After his departure, the Dolphins struggled to form partnerships, losing key wickets before they were bowled out for 134 in the 19th over. Aaron Phangiso, was the pick of the bowlers after a record breaking 3/16 to become the leading wicket taker in domestic T20 cricket.

In the second match, Wiaan Mulder hit 55 off 41, and Evan Jones added 37 as the duo put on a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket. That partnership took the Lions to 174/6 at the end of their allotted overs.

In reply, the Dragons' response was anchored by Senuran Muthusamy, who held his nerve until the end with 60 runs off 29 balls, including five maximums and four boundaries, ensuring the Potchefstroom men clinched a thrilling four-wicket victory.

The CSA T20 Challenge continues on Tuesday with the Warriors taking on the Knights at 14:30 and Western Province play their neighbours, the Gbets Rocks at 6pm.