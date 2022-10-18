Bokgabo Poo's mom seeks return of death penalty for daughter's alleged killer

The four-year-old was kidnapped from a park in Wattville last week and her body parts were found a day later. Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali has been charged with her rape and murder and tampering with her body.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo has called for the death penalty to return just to avenge the death of her daughter.

The four-year-old was kidnapped from a park in Wattville last week and her body parts were found a day later.

Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali has been charged with her rape and murder and tampering with her body.

Zikhali will return to court next week for his bail application.

"I'd like to see the death penalty come back just for him," Tsholofelo Poo said.

She said that she saw her daughter Bokgabo briefly last Monday before she rushed to a meeting.

She said that she was later called by her mother telling her that she could not find the four-year-old.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that police units, including the K9 unit, had been assigned to help find the rest of Bakgabo’s body parts.

The family said that it would like to bury her once all her parts had been found.