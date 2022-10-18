Ban on breeding pit bulls unnecessary, says animal behaviourist

The boy was killed by his family's two pit bulls in Nelson Mandela Bay late in September.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been calls for the breeding of pit bulls not to be banned in South Africa, despite the recent fatal attack on a 10-year-old boy from Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

The boy was killed by his family's two pit bulls in Nelson Mandela Bay late in September.

Animal behaviourist John Faul said that the dog’s aggression was the responsibility of the pet owners.

Pit bulls have been banned in other countries including the United Kingdom, China and Russia.

ALSO READ:

The ban has been supported by the world’s biggest animal organisation People for the Ethical

Treatment of Animals - which said pit bull breeding needs more regulation

Faul said a ban was not necessary, but all pit bulls should be registered and monitored: “Very much licensed where there is a behaviourist brought into the equation and there is an assessment done on people who want this dog. It takes a very special kind of person to own a pit bull because pit bulls are amazingly affectionate dogs towards humans.”