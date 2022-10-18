Alleged Joburg serial arsonist an ex-convict who violated parole, court hears

Thirty-six-year-old Alfred Maphutha is accused of 24 counts of arson, house burglary and murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving a serial arsonist in Johannesburg has been postponed to next week after making his second appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The case was postponed after details of his criminal history emerged.

It turns out the 36-year-old alleged serial arsonist is an ex-convict who was previously arrested in Alexandra.

In 2014, Maphutha was sentenced to nine years in prison for burglary but was later released on parole.

The State has found that Maphuta violated his parole agreement on several occasions.

His criminal history has also made it difficult for him to be granted bail as he has to prove his release would be in the interests of justice.

Maphuta applied for Legal Aid on Tuesday and will return to court once he appoints a state lawyer.

He is set to appear in court again on 27 November.