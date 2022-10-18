7 awaiting trial inmates escape Grahamstown Correctional Centre

The seven have been identified as Zimbabwean nationals charged with rhino poaching.

DURBAN - Seven prisoners escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Centre in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

It’s understood they escaped in the early hours of the morning.

Police have now launched a manhunt to find the group, who they describe as extremely dangerous.

"This incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, 18 October, 2022. DCS is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the seven," said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

"We consider them to be truly dangerous and when spotted we urge the public to report to the nearest police station."