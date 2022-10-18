5 time BTS and BTS Army brought positive change to society

To commemorate the good that BTS has done over the years, here are 5 impactful things BTS and its army have done to bring about positive change.

JOHANNESBURG - BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean supergroup that debuted in 2013 under the company Big Hit Entertainment, now known as Hype Entertainment.

ARMY - which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth - is their devoted fanbase that was established on 9 July 2013.

May you have the peace of mind that all of you deserve. Do whatever is best for each one of you. Know that real ARMY got your back 💜🫂



I'm here across the ocean because I know the memories made through #YetToComeinBUSAN will remain intact in my mind till we meet again@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/MjrlBNv3Sa ' cestlavie_90⁷💜 (@cestlavie9090) October 17, 2022

Their music incorporates a wide range of topics including mental health, issues faced by the youth, coming of age, and the journey toward self-acceptance and self-love.

They also reference literature, psychological concepts and philosophy.

Over the years, BTS and the ARMY have done a lot of impactful things in the music industry and society.

Here are the five impactful activities:

UNICEF



In 2017, their deep and insightful lyrics caught the attention of the humanitarian aid organisation UNICEF.

This saw them partnering with UNICEF to introduce the 'Love Myself' campaign that sought to put a stop to violence while encouraging self-love.

Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself. RM, leader of BTS - Part of speech at the UNICEF

BTS returned to the UNICEF stage for their 'Love Yourself' campaign.

The group and UNICEF launched a campaign called Generation Unlimited - a call for leaders to listen and hear the millions of young people around the world.

As a build on their 'Love Myself' campaign, the leader of the group, RM spoke to leaders and fans across the world.

BTS returned to the UNICEF stage for their 'Love Yourself' campaign. Picture: Supplied by UNICEF

ARMY affiliates around the world work hard to ensure that the positive messages that BTS spreads through their music and lyrics materialise.

ARMY members in Malaysia came together to host an exhibition and used the profits made to donate to local organisations.

BTS at the White House



At the beginning of the year, BTS made an appearance at the White House briefing room before having a private meeting with American President Joe Biden to discuss the issues around anti-Asian hate crimes.

Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.🫰💜

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSatTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/PZd8Ox2Kea ' BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 1, 2022

We're BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House tonight to discuss important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity. RM addressed the room

Impact on the economy of South Korea



In 2018, the Hyundai Research Institute released a report that said between 2014 and 2023, BTS’ economic

impact in South Korea would reach an estimated $49.8 billion won.

In this file photo taken on 3 April 2022 South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP

BTS and the BTS Army's global movement have encouraged humanity to create a lasting change in the fight to sustain resources while defending the planet and finding solutions to reduce poverty.