5 non-binary Halloween costumes ideas from TikTok that are good for everyone

Halloween is the day to let your imagination run wild. These are five costume ideas that can work with any gender or orientation.

JOHANNESBURG - Halloween is the one day where adults can let themselves be young. It is a day full of candy, friends, partying and the heart of the day, costumes and disguises. Halloween allows for people to show sides of themselves that are often hidden or deemed inappropriate.

But it is important to note that when you design or buy a costume, it is not harmful to others. There are costumes that can be offensive, play into stereotypes and/or are culturally inappropriate. It is important to remember that these costumes are for fun and not for hurting other people's feelings.

Halloween pumpkin October. Picture: Supplied by Pixabay.com

Halloween, or All Hallow's Eve, is an American holiday celebrated annually on 31 October. It was first introduced by the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain; they would wear costumes and light bonfires to scare off ghosts. Overtime, it has become a holiday that allows people to walk the streets at night, dressed as whoever they want to be

Are Haley Quinn and Joker your ideal couple? Do they describe your relationship? This costume is perfect to showcase who you are in this relationship.

Are you planning to be a flamboyant red demon and care about your appearance? Or are you a bombshell who is good at using their brain to solve issues? These costume ideas are perfect if those are the looks you are going for.

Are you a fan of IT? Is Pennywise your favourite clown? If that is the case and you do not have an idea on what to do, Sandra Llosa has just the make-up to add to the look of Pennywise.

Do you want to enjoy your night at the chocolate factory? Here is a Willy Wonka costume idea to think about.

And then there's always the Family favourite.