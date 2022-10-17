Woman details finding slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo’s leg in her garden

The four-year-old went missing on Monday and parts of her body were later discovered.

JOHANNESBURG - The woman who discovered baby Bokgabo Poo’s leg in her garden said she refused to believe it was real and thought it was a hand glove.

The four-year-old went missing on last week and parts of her body were later discovered.

ALSO READ:

Leah Khoza said she was watering her garden on Tuesday morning when she saw something that looked like a hand on the ground.

“I am struggling; even when I am sleeping, I feel like he is watching me,” she said.

She said all she could think about was the child’s family.

“I was worried about her family. The community knows I would never do something like this, I am a respected member of the of the ANC and the church.”

The man accused of raping and killing the child, Ntokozo Zikhali appeared in the Benoni Magistrates Court on Monday on charges ranging from murder and rape to tampering with a corpse.

Khoza says she wonders why Zikhali decided to do such a horrible act in her yard.

She added that she thinks it was because she does not have a gate and that has exposed her to crime.