With power, water crises, SA close to 'total systemic failure', warns expert

JOHANNESBURG - Government has been called on to react and step in immediately as the water system in Gauteng takes strain, with fears of a total collapse.

At the weekend, Joburg Water announced that part of its water system had crashed, resulting in empty reservoirs.

Joburg Water will be meeting with the ministry of water and sanitation on Monday to discuss the crisis.

Professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State said that too much water was being lost.

"Some parts of the country loses as much as 60% of the water. In Gauteng, it's a little below 50% of the water that's lost. So for every 100 litres of water that Rand Water puts in the pipe, only 50% comes out the other side and then that 50% is not enough for everybody."

He said that he was worried about a number of issues.

"We are on the brink of total systemic failure in South Africa, not only of the energy system but also of your water reticulation systems and we're also starting to see instability in things liek internet and that sort of thing, so yes, we are dangerously close to total systemic failure in South Africa," Turton said.