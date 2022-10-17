UCT VC Phakeng ‘willing’ to cooperate with governance crisis independent probe

The UCT council has resolved to launch an external probe into the circumstances surrounding UCT deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning professor Liz Lange's resignation from the institution in March.

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said on Monday she will cooperate with an independent probe, so the country can hear her side of the story.

The UCT council has resolved to launch an external probe into the circumstances surrounding UCT deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning professor Liz Lange's resignation from the institution in March.

It’s being claimed Phakeng and council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, misrepresented the reasons for Lange’s resignation.

ALSO READ:

In a Twitter post published on Monday, Phakeng, thanked people for their support during this time.

“I wake up in the morning, I get WhatsApp texts and messages [and that] really means a lot. In times like these, it is those messages that keep me alive even in during times when I wish I did not wake up.”