UCT VC Phakeng ‘willing’ to cooperate with governance crisis independent probe
The UCT council has resolved to launch an external probe into the circumstances surrounding UCT deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning professor Liz Lange's resignation from the institution in March.
CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said on Monday she will cooperate with an independent probe, so the country can hear her side of the story.
The UCT council has resolved to launch an external probe into the circumstances surrounding UCT deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning professor Liz Lange's resignation from the institution in March.
It’s being claimed Phakeng and council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, misrepresented the reasons for Lange’s resignation.
ALSO READ:
In a Twitter post published on Monday, Phakeng, thanked people for their support during this time.
“I wake up in the morning, I get WhatsApp texts and messages [and that] really means a lot. In times like these, it is those messages that keep me alive even in during times when I wish I did not wake up.”
Long road ahead but, as much as I am concerned about a few things, I remain confident that the truth will prevail. Thank you, once again, for your support - it is my fuel when the going gets tough pic.twitter.com/7NLcjQ5FYjMamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) October 16, 2022
The UCT council said a panel of five independent members will be established to investigate key matters relating to recent developments regarding campus management.
Phakeng has welcomed the move to investigate the matter: “I am glad the investigation has been agreed on and it will get under way. I am looking forward to it. I am ready and willing to be interrogated. I am even happy to do it publicly, so that the whole country can hear my side of the story.”
Council said the independent panel's work must be undertaken urgently so that a report on the issue is available by the end of this year.