Tshwane ANC looks to table no confidence motion against Mayor Williams

The party said Williams, who is a Democratic Alliance member, has effectively failed in his duty as the mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said on Monday it is looking to table a motion of no confidence against Mayor Randall Williams.

The party said Williams, who is a Democratic Alliance member, has effectively failed in his duty as the mayor.

ANC regional spokesperson Joel Masilela ka Mahlangu, believes that Williams was behind Tshwane’s declining financial status.

He said minority parties within the coalition government of the city also voiced their lack of confidence in the mayor.

“Clearly, there is no confidence in the leadership and the people of Tshwane are able to see it. Is it correct for us to keep this current government who further place the city’s finances to a point whereby we will not be able to recover in the next 20 years,” Mahlangu added.