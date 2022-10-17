State advocate Downer argues for Zuma arms deal trial to go ahead

Zuma's lawyers approached the apex court on Friday to continue their bid to have Downer removed from the case.

DURBAN - The State advocate in former president Jacob Zuma's case, Billy Downer, said on Monday the arms deal case will have to go ahead despite the pending application filed in the Constitutional Court.

Zuma does not want to prosecuted by Downer.

When the proceedings resumed on Monday, Downer told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that it should indicate a way forward for Zuma's case.

At the same time, the former president's lawyers argued that Monday’s proceedings should just be a holding date as previously agreed.

DOWNER MUST STEP ASIDE - ZUMA

Zuma’s lawyers told the court on Monday that Downer should step aside from the arms deal trial.

The former president’s lawyers say since Downer faced charges of breaching the National Prosecuting Authority Act, he should not be on the case.

Zuma’s lawyer Nqaba Buthelezi explained: “The fact of the matter is that he is an accused in that matter. And while that prevails, for the integrity of these proceedings and for the integrity of the organisation that he represents, he should step aside.”

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday, 19 October 2022.