Stage 2 power cuts during evening peak to manage emergency reserves - Eskom

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says stage two power cuts return from 4pm on Monday afternoon until midnight, with the same cycle continuing until Wednesday.

The struggling power utility said that this round of power cuts would help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings.

Eskom suspended power cuts this past weekend after some generation units were returned to service and another was taken offline for repairs.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, explains: "Currently, we have 5,200 megawatts of planned maintenance, while another 15,600MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns."