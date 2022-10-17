Slain top cop Kinnear’s wife says murder probe report was not always classified

On Friday, the police watchdog told Parliament's police committee its report, which implicated senior police officers, was classified and it could not give a briefing on it because that could hamper its investigation.

CAPE TOWN - Assassinated anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear's widow on Monday said an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report into her husband's murder had not always been classified and its contents were discussed with her.

On Friday, the police watchdog told Parliament's police committee its report, which implicated senior police officers, was classified and it could not give a briefing on it because that could hamper its investigation.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in 2020 and arrests have not yet been made.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit’s CapeTalk on Monday morning, Nicolette Kinnear said: “At the time when it was discussed with me, it was not classified. At the time when it was leaked to the media, it was not classified. So, I have indeed opened up a culpable homicide docket against everyone implicated within the report.”

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Andrew Whitfield said there were several questions that needed to be answered.

“The committee has been almost unanimous in our questioning, which is effectively to ask three questions: why was it classified? When was it classified and by whom was it classified?”

Whitfield said they were not happy with Ipid's reasoning: “On the why question, they said senior police offers are implicated and that is simply not a sufficient response. We cannot allow Ipid to simply classify reports because certain police officers are implicated whereas other reports remain unclassified.”