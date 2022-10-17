Satawu willing to compromise with Transnet on wage demands

It's been more than a week since the strike at Transnet left ports and rail services across South Africa crippled.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport union Satawu says they are willing to compromise with Transnet on their wage demands to ensure a return to productivity.

The union has rejected the CCMA’s proposed wage offer of 6%.

It's been more than a week since the strike at Transnet left ports and rail services across South Africa crippled.

"The union is willing to compromise with the employer. Also, it is very important to state that our members and workers have made it very clear that accepting anything below the inflation will be to the detriment of their livelihoods," said Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese.

Meanwhile, Untu spokesperson Dan Khumalo said that nothing had changed and the strike would continue.

"Untu will continue with the strike on the same or regular picketing lines. There is no agreement which is signed as is perpetuated in other media houses, so there is no agreement while the negotiating team will be meeting with the CCMA commissioners and Transnet management."

Khumalo said that negotiations with Transnet management at the CCMA would resume on Monday.