Sandton restaurant accuses City Parks of bullying tactics over right to trade

The battle between Truffles and Joburg City Parks escalated recently when city officials showed up on the property with park rangers and metro police to enforce park bylaws, which include preventing the restaurant from operating after 6pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Three Sandton business owners have survived threats of eviction amid a bitter war with Joburg City Parks and Zoo.

The owners of a local restaurant, Truffles on the Park, took to the courts after the city tried to throw them out of the public park.

The city claims the restaurant is operating illegally, citing a failed business agreement with their previous partners.

The court has granted an interim interdict against City Parks, preventing officials from interfering with the business until proceedings to grant an eviction order have been finalised.

The Johannesburg High Court has ruled in favour of Truffles on the Park restaurant, giving them the right to continue trading in the public park, despite the city’s objection.

Restaurant owner Carmen Graham says this was the latest of at least four clashes, disrupting patrons who had come in to enjoy the food.

The elegant botanical bistro sits quietly behind high rise buildings in corporate Sandton.

But now it is the subject of a business deal gone wrong.

Graham accuses the city of bullying tactics.

"We've just been met with hostility," Graham said.

Truffles opened its doors in 2019 through a deal with Aerial Displays, which was liquidated soon after.

The restaurant continued to trade even though the lease agreement was between the defunct Aerial Displays and the city.

Officials say there was no declaration of a joint venture which puts Truffles in bad standing with the city.

Graham admits an application for a deviation from the initial agreement was in still in the pipeline.

"We're in discussions about formalising our occupation here," Graham said.

More than 45 jobs may be in jeopardy if Truffles is forced to close.