Ramaphosa condemns attempts to intimidate, threaten journalists online

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday it was concerning to see a resurgence of online abuse directed at journalists.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the ill-treatment of journalists that was happening in many parts of the world should not be allowed to happen in South Africa.

Ramaphosa’s newsletter is to commemorate Media Freedom Day on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, to salute the country’s journalists.

Ramaphosa said media freedom was a “fruit of democracy” that must be jealously safeguarded.

He said this was particularly the case when there were attempts to intimidate, threaten or silence journalists using online and other platforms.

He said this was particularly witnessed during the state capture era.

Ramaphosa said what was most disturbing were the attacks directed at female political journalists on social media platforms like Twitter, using misogynistic terminology and even accompanied by threats of sexual violence.

He said given this regrettable state capture period in our not-too-distant past, it is of concern that we were seeing a resurgence of online and other forms of abuse directed against journalists in our national life.

Ramaphosa said the media played an “unparalleled role” in ensuring there was accountability in our democratic order.