Public Protector impeachment inquiry to consider recusal applications

The Section 194 inquiry was halted more than three weeks ago over a submission for the chairperson to recuse himself.

CAPE TOWN - The inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office will be considering several recusal applications when it resumes on Monday.

Chief among those, is Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application for inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, to step aside.

Her legal team has accused him of bias against her.

It also wants Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham to be removed from the committee.

At the time, the committee was still due to hear testimony from its last witnesses from the Public Protector’s office regarding legal costs that the office has had to shoulder since Mkhwebane took charge.

But her legal team submitted what it terms a “dirty dozen” reasons why it believes Dyantyi is not fit to chair the inquiry.

On Monday, Dyantyi will respond to that application, as will the DA’s Mileham.

The committee will also consider an independent legal opinion on whether Mkhwebane’s complaints against them have merit.

Mkhwebane says Mileham is conflicted given his spousal relationship to the complainant in this matter.

The committee is also due to be informed about the UDM’s request last week, that evidence leader Nazreen Bawa recuse herself over an unrelated legal case in which the party says her conduct is called into question.