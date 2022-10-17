PSA waiting on draft picket rules ahead of planned protests over wages

The Public Servants Association (PSA) received a certificate to protest last month after salary negotiations with government deadlocked.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it is waiting on draft picketing rules from the bargaining council ahead of planned demonstrations over workers’ salaries.

The PSA is the country’s largest politically non-affiliated union with more than 200,000 members.

Initially, the union said it would not settle for an increased offer below inflation but now the PSA says a 6.5% increase is acceptable.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka has accused government of refusing to listen to their demands.

The Department of Public Service and Administration has, however, denied claims that it had failed to take labour’s demands into consideration.

Spokesperson Moses Mushe said that paying higher salaries could lead to less new staff being recruited, spelling staff shortages.