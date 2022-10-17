PP impeachment inquiry chair Dyantyi says he won’t recuse himself

Richard Dyantyi said that he had not acted unreasonably towards the Public Protector and in fact had given her legal team more time than the evidence leaders to question witnesses.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry says he won’t recuse himself.

Richard Dyantyi is tabling a lengthy response to the committee in response to claims by Busisiwe Mkhwebane that he is biased.

He was on Monday providing detailed responses to 12 key complaints in the Public Protector’s recusal application.

He said that Mkhwebane had failed to establish any grounds upon which she could claim bias against him.

"I’ve decided not to recuse myself. I’m satisfied that there is no basis for me to stop discharging the important public function with which I have been charged."

Dyantyi said that he has not reached any firm conclusions in relation to the motion nor the committee’s work.

"The Public Protector has not as yet led her evidence and has not yet had the opportunity to provide her oral evidence. Nor has the Public Protector, save for a handful of questions, answered members’ questions yet."

Dyantyi has been referring to time records, to indicate that Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, has been afforded more time than the evidence leaders to question witnesses.