PP impeachment inquiry chair Dyantyi rejects claims of hostility towards Mpofu

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the public protector’s impeachment inquiry has flatly rejected claims that he has been hostile and negative towards Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team.

In fact, Richard Dyantyi said he’s allowed Dali Mpofu significant leeway for the sake of progress.

Dyantyi informed the ad hoc committee considering Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Monday, that he won’t be recusing himself.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Kevin Mileham said he too won’t be following suit.

Dyantyi said he believes his interactions with Mpofu have been cordial and professional and that the record reflects the time he’s been given to question witnesses.

“On the contrary, I believe that I’ve been very patient as reflected in the charge. The PP’s legal team has been repeatedly indulged on this score. There have been times when I allocated less time to the evidence leaders than what they would like.”

Parliamentary legal advisor, Fatima Ebrahim said an independent legal opinion has also not found basis in Mkhwebane’s allegations in how her legal team has been treated.

“They note that the evidence leaders made far fewer objections than the PP’s legal team, which would explain why the PP’s team was overruled in more instances.”

But smaller parties have rejected the opinion by The Cape Bar advocate bar Ismail Jaimie, saying he’s represented the DA in the past.

MILEHAM REFUSES TO RECUSE HIMSELF

Mileham has refused to recuse himself from the public protector's impeachment inquiry.

Mkhwebane has accused him of being inherently biased because he's married to Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone, who originally tabled the motion to consider Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Mileham said he rejects the notion that he was not able to carry out his oath, to act independently and impartially on any matter before him.

He said his marriage to Mazzone has never been a secret and was declared annually as required by Parliament.

“I do not take instruction from honourable Mazzone in regard to this matter, and we do not discuss it in any detail whatsoever.”

Mileham also responded to Mkhwebane's claims that he has been hostile and condescending towards her lawyer, Mpofu, during these proceedings.

“I have been unfailingly polite to Mr Mpofu who has in turned ranted, shouted and told me, shut up Mileham. If I had used those kinds of words towards advocate Mpofu, I would have been ruled out of order immediately on the basis of an objection, and yet he was allowed to get away with it.”

Mileham said the DA was being unduly scrutinised for its views when other political parties have been very vocal for and against the public protector's fitness to hold office.