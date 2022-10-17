Automobile Association: Petrol price increases on the cards for Nov

The AA said on Monday mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund showed that petrol prices were expected to increase by between 41 and 51 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - With petrol prices seeing substantial decreases over the past few months, the Automobile Association (AA) has now warned South Africans that increases are on the way next month.

The AA said on Monday mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund showed that petrol prices were expected to increase by between 41 and 51 cents a litre.

But it said the real concern was the likely increases to diesel prices with the data showing that it is set climb by around R1.60.

The AA said the impact of such a high increase in the diesel price would have a significant impact on consumers.

The main contributors to the increases were higher international oil prices, and to a lesser extent, the weaker rand.

The association said because diesel was a major input cost in many sectors, an increase to the price will ultimately hurt consumers as manufacturers pass the increases down the line.

But the association said this was preliminary data and would change before the end of the month.

Petrol prices have dropped by more than R2 a litre since July, but diesel prices remained a major concern as goods are transported using heavy vehicles from the coast to Gauteng.