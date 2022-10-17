More postponements expected as Zuma arms deal case returns to court

The case was last in court in August.

JOHANNESBURG - More postponements are on the cards for the arms deal corruption case, when it returns to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

The case was last in court in August.

At the time, former President Jacob Zuma had an appeal involving the dismissal of his special plea pending in the Constitutional Court.

Judge Piet Koen ruled that if that appeal had been finalised by Monday, then he would set the trial down for next month.

And last month, the apex court dismissed it.

But on Friday, he filed a new appeal, meaning his corruption trial will likely remain on ice for now.

The accused were previously excused from Monday’s proceedings and aren’t expected in court.

Last October, Judge Koen dismissed Zuma’s special plea challenging State Advocate Billy Downer’s title to prosecute him.

The former president turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) but two appellate judges dismissed his bid to overturn Koen’s ruling.

He subsequently approached then SCA President Mandisa Maya directly, with an application for her to reconsider but she too dismissed his case, prompting him to turn to the Constitutional Court, with an appeal against her decision.

Again, he was unsuccessful but in its ruling handed down last month, the apex court ruled he could try appealing directly against Koen’s ruling.

And that’s exactly what Zuma’s now done.

So we’re likely to see another postponement on Monday.

And with less than two months left on the court’s calendar this year, it’s unlikely the trial will get off the ground before 2023, at the earliest.