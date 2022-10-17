Manamela: I was surprised to learn about termination of Life Esidimeni contract

The media reports followed the budget speech where then-health MEC Qedani Mahlangu presented the plan, citing financial constraints in the department.

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of mental health in Gauteng Makgabo Manamela said on Monday she was caught by surprise by media reports in 2014 about plans to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract.

Speaking at the Life Esidimeni Inquest, Manamela said the proposal to terminate the longstanding contract also came amid plans to community mental health services.

Manamela gave some insight into the first meetings held with some of the families of the Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients.

The first meeting was held in 2015 in Waverly, where Life Esidimeni executives joined Manamela and Mahlangu.

Two options were discussed in the meeting chaired by Manamela, including the transfer of some patients to other facilities. Patients who were going to be discharged would send to their families.

Manamela said it was at this first meeting that the families of the patients already disapproved of the proposal.

“But the MEC explained that there is nothing more we can do,” she said.

Two other meetings were held with the families.

Manamela said teams were then dispatched to assess the non-governmental organisations identified by the five districts, before the transfer project began.

More than 20 patients died at precious angels, the highest death toll at a single facility.

Some patients were also taken from the Life Esidimeni facilities and placed at state hospitals.

Two patients died at Weskoppies, while a staggering 13 died at Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre.

Sitting in the Pretoria High Court, the inquest will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the tragedy which led to the death of more than 140 mental health patients.