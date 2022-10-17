Load shedding declared 2022 South African word of the year

The Pan South African Language Board, in collaboration with Focal Point, said on Monday the word came in first, beating Phala Phala, gaslighting and Inganekwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding has been declared the 2022 South African word of the year.

The search for the word of the year is conducted annually in celebration of world dictionary day and to reflect the past year.

Last year’s winner was vaccination.

Pansalb's Ntombi Huluhulu said Phala Phala was a close second.

“It really should come as no surprise to many South Africans that load shedding has been the mostly used word in 2022, as the dreaded rolling blackouts instituted by Eskom have largely defined our lived experience this year.”