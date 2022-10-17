Life Esidimeni inquest is expected to resume on Monday morning

The inquest, sitting in the Pretoria High Court, began its work in July 2021 and has seen crucial witnesses give testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest is expected to resume on Monday morning following a month-long recess.

Former Gauteng Health Director, Makgabo Manamela, is scheduled to testify about the circumstances that led to the 2016 tragedy, which left more than 140 mental health patients dead.

During the last sitting of the inquest in September, Manamela’s testimony was delayed when she suddenly fell ill.

In the interests of time, the inquest continued with the testimony of the former head of the department, Barney Selebano.

This week will be Manamela’s turn in the hot seat.

Judge Jowie Teffo, who is presiding over the inquest, has already issued a stern warning to Manamela not to delay proceedings any further.

Manamela’s testimony is set down for the rest of the week before cross-examination kicks off.

Manamela and Selebano are among three former health officials expected to account for the death of 144 psychiatric patients during a botched transfer to unregistered NGOs in Gauteng.

The inquest is yet to hear from former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.